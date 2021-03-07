Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,805 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 0.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

