Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,094 shares during the period. GameStop makes up approximately 0.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of GameStop worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,733,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,465,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

