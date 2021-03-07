Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $46.44 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,362 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Novanta worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Novanta by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.95. 219,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

