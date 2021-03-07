Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $51.48 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,167 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions makes up about 2.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.60% of Univar Solutions worth $51,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 1,182,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

