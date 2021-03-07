Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $67.66 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 3.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of Acuity Brands worth $67,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $50,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acuity Brands by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

AYI stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.21. The company had a trading volume of 282,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

