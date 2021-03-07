Paradice Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,557 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for about 4.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of ChampionX worth $71,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in ChampionX by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 2,759,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.