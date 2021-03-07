Paradice Investment Management LLC Invests $5.64 Million in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Arco Platform by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,432.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of ARCE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $928.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.