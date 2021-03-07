Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,792 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,792 shares during the period. CBIZ makes up approximately 2.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of CBIZ worth $36,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $303,505.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Insiders sold a total of 198,320 shares of company stock worth $5,757,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBZ stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 239,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

