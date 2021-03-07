Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Lear comprises approximately 5.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Lear worth $93,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $10.95 on Friday, hitting $176.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,384. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

