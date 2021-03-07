Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 32,978 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $76,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 482,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.