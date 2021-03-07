Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries accounts for 2.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of EnPro Industries worth $51,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NPO traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.06. 145,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.