Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. ITT comprises about 6.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of ITT worth $110,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 789,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

