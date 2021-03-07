Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 516,835 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,835 shares during the period. Capstead Mortgage comprises 1.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Capstead Mortgage worth $32,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 521,624 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 90,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. 1,342,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,037. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

