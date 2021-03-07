Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 8,438 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Envista makes up approximately 5.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Envista worth $93,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,841. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -299.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

