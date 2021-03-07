Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 9,804 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

