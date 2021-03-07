ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 288% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 288% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $324,971.57 and approximately $820.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00375072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

