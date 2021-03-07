Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $299.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $302.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.67 and its 200 day moving average is $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

