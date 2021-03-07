Parkgene Market Cap Hits $235,808.69 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $235,808.69 and approximately $85.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

