Parkgene Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $265,284.78 and $148.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00042445 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

