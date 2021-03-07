ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $961,544.71 and $3,260.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.45 or 1.00444196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00076401 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003729 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.