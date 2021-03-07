Particl (PART) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Particl has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $9.67 million and $21,956.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,774,160 coins and its circulating supply is 9,737,566 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

