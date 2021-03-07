Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

