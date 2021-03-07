Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $677.80 million and approximately $58.70 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

