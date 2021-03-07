PAYCENT One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,908.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 167.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $201,810.11 and $2,908.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

