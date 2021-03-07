Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $375.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.51. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

