PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 233,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 445.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 612,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.