PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0206

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $19.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00792975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.