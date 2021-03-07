PayPie (PPP) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $18.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

