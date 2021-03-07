Paytomat (PTI) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $180,684.03 and approximately $503.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00076493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00461189 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

