PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,012. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

