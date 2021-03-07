PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $21.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.