PCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $321,106.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $321,106.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,622,508 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

