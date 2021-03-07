PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.28 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $29.70 million and $272,111.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00793644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00042253 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,726,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,402,984 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

