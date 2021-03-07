PEAKDEFI Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $290,815.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,700,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,254,723 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

