Peerplays 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,122.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $78,122.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

