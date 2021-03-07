PegNet Market Cap Tops $738,729.99 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $738,729.99 and $2,229.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00468815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00081308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00458383 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

