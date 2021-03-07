Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 30,966 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $37.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

