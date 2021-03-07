Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 5,586 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

