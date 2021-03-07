Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 344,107 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 344,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.62 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

