Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,639 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 489,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

