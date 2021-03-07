Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

