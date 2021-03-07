Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

