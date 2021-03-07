Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 32,009 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

