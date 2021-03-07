Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after buying an additional 328,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

