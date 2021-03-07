Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 399.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,970 shares during the period. VanEck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.78% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 284.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 283,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 135,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

