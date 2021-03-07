Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $67.28 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $72.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

