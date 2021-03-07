Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.