Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,697 shares during the period. Ardelyx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Ardelyx worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.33.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.