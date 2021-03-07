Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.