Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

